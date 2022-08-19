Kathmandu Valley Confirms 143 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 143 New Cases

Aug. 19, 2022, 4:16 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1621 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 143 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 143 infections, Kathmandu district records 126 cases, 13 in Lalitpur and 4 in Bhaktapur.

With 246 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 994859.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAWTTEE And FWEAN) Jointly To Promote Women-Led Enterprises Access to International Markets
Aug 19, 2022
Nepal’s First Human Milk Bank ‘Amrit Kosh’ Opens
Aug 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 246 New Cases And 487 Recoveries
Aug 19, 2022
Nepal Accelerates Preparation Of Nepal Trade Integration Strategy 2022
Aug 19, 2022
Krishna Janmasthami 2022 And Today Is Public Holiday: Photo Feature Of Krishna Mandir
Aug 19, 2022

More on Health

Nepal’s First Human Milk Bank ‘Amrit Kosh’ Opens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 246 New Cases And 487 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 143 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 224 New Cases And 421 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 379 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 530 New Cases And 321 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

SAWTTEE And FWEAN) Jointly To Promote Women-Led Enterprises Access to International Markets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2022
Nepal Accelerates Preparation Of Nepal Trade Integration Strategy 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2022
A Day To Remember Humanitarian Aid Workers: 19 August World Humanitarian Day By Aagya Pokharel Aug 19, 2022
Krishna Janmasthami 2022 And Today Is Public Holiday: Photo Feature Of Krishna Mandir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2022
Indian Market Is Now Open For Electricity Trade And Exports: PM Deuba By Agencies Aug 19, 2022
Indian Company Assures Nepal To Construct West Seti Hydro Project In Time By Agencies Aug 19, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75