Kathmandu Valley Confirms 143 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1621 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 143 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 143 infections, Kathmandu district records 126 cases, 13 in Lalitpur and 4 in Bhaktapur.

With 246 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 994859.