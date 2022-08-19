Krishna Janmasthami 2022 And Today Is Public Holiday: Photo Feature Of Krishna Mandir

Krishna Janmasthami 2022 And Today Is Public Holiday: Photo Feature Of Krishna Mandir

Aug. 19, 2022, 8:31 a.m.

Today is the Krishna Janmastami and a public holiday. From early in the morning, thousands of devotees are gathered at the temple. Similarly, Nepali Hindus across the nation are celebrating Krishana Janmashtami. After shutting down for the year, the temple opens for public today.

In the Kathmandu Valley, devotees visit Krishna Mandir in Patan of Lalitpur, and the festival is celebrated in and around all Krishna temples across the country.

Devotees mark the auspicious occasion by taking a fast and praying to Lord Krishna.

The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is regarded as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, one of the gods of the Hindu trinity. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadra.

On this occasion, the people take bath early in the morning and visit the nearby Krishna temple to offer worship with flowers, sweets, and other holy items.

Krishna Mandir puja Patan 2022.jpg

Krishna Mandir Patan 2022.jpg

Krishna Mandir Patan 2022.jpg

Krishna Mandir devotees.jpg

Krishna Mandir 2022.jpg

Krishna Mandir 2022 and festival.jpg

