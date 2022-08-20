Kathmandu Valley Logs 115 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 115 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1677 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 115 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 115 infections, Kathmandu district records 65 cases, 38 in Lalitpur and 12 in Bhaktapur.

With 185 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 994039.