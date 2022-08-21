NEA Request India To Export Additional 111 MW Surplus Electricity

Aug. 21, 2022, 1:37 p.m.

Having completed two and half months of export of around 400 MW of electricity to India, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has proposed India to export additional 111 MW of electricity .

In the first of month of the current fiscal years or month of Shrawan (July 15-August 16) NEA has earned around Rs.2 billion exporting electricity to India. According to NEA, Nepal exported Rs.1.83 (Rs.1, 83, 88, 76000) billion worth of electricity to India in last one month.

NEA exported 242.6 units of surplus electricity to Indian market. By exporting electricity, NEA is able to generate in an average Rs.59.3 million daily.

NBA has started the export of electricity from June 2 through Indian Energy Exchange Limited’s Day Ahead competitive market. NEA has been exporting the surplus energy remained after use in domestic market.

Initially, Nepal exported 39 MW of electricity generated by Trishuli and Devighat Hydropower Project. From June 10, NEA has started to export 364 MW of electricity generated by 6 hydropower projects.

NEA has exported Rs.3.88 billion values of electricity to India through 400 kV Dhalkebar-Mujafarpur Transmission line. In the last fiscal year, 735 MW of electricity added in the grid generated from NEA’s solar plant, Upper Tamakoshi and Private sector’s hydro and solar.

Following this, NEA has been generated more electricity than the internal demands during the rainy session. NEA’s MD Kul Man Ghsing said that after completion of projects NEA has surplus energy which NEA is exporting to India.

He said that the export of electricity has not only strengthened the economic condition of NEA but also helped to increase the foreign currency reserve supporting to reduce the trade deficit between the two countries.

He also said that Nepal needs to increase consumption at the household level and industrial level because the generation is increasing day by day. “NEA has been strengthening and enhancing the capacity of tranmissionline and distribution line,” said MD Ghising.

NEA has proposed IEX to allow exporting additional 111.8 MW of electricity through its Day Ahead Competitive market. For this NEA has chosen four hydropower plants including 42 MW Mistri River, 24.2 MW Likhu A, 23.5 MW Solu and 22.1 MW Chilile hydropower plants.

MD Ghising expresses his hope that NEA will receive permission to export additional 111.8 MW electricity generated by those projects. He said that NEA has been negotiating with Indian authorities to utilize 132 kV transmission line constructed to power exchange between Nepal and Indian state of Bihar.

