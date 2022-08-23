COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 343 New Cases And 417 Recoveries And One Deaths

Aug. 23, 2022, 4:08 p.m.

With 343 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 995,989

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2757 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 343 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2192 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 291 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 4221 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4044 patients are placed in home isolation and 177 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 52 are in ICU and Three in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 417 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 979,774 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's 1 COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,994.

