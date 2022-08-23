Kathmandu Valley Logs 251 New Cases

Aug. 23, 2022, 4:10 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 251 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2757 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 251 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 251 infections, Kathmandu district records 199 cases,39 in Lalitpur and 13 in Bhaktapur.

With 343 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 995,989

