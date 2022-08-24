COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases And 164 Recoveries And One Deaths

With 242 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 996,231

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1806 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 242 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2371 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 245 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 4298 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4103 patients are placed in home isolation and 175 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 50 are in ICU and Two in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 164 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 979,938 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's 1 COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,995.