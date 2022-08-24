India Logs 8,586 New Covid Cases, 48 Deaths

India Logs 8,586 New Covid Cases, 48 Deaths

Aug. 24, 2022, 7:21 a.m.

India has recorded 8,586 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,43,57,546.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also recorded 48 deaths due to Covid, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,27,416.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.

Agencies

