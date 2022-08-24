India Tourists Visiting Kailash Mansarovar Arrives At Simkot

India Tourists Visiting Kailash Mansarovar Arrives At Simkot

Aug. 24, 2022, 7:34 a.m.

With the first group of religious tourists reaching Simkot on Tuesday, the season for visiting Kailash Mansarovar has started for this year.

Jitendra Basnet, a representative of the Trekker Society, said that religious tourists have reached Simkot from Lapcha area of Namkha Rural Municipality-6 to see Kailash Mansarovar.

On the first day, 56 tourists arrived in four flights from Nepalgunj. Tourists who have come to Simkot to enjoy the beauty and climate of the Himalayan region will stay here for one night.

With tourists reaching the area, Simkot market has become full of visitors. The tourists of the first group will go on foot to Hekpa River in Namkha on Wednesday morning, and from there they will go by vehicle to Lekdhinga. The team will stay overnight at Dhinga.

About a hundred tents have been erected at that place for tourists. From there, tourists will be transported by helicopter to Takchi in Limi.

Similarly, a hundred tents have been erected for tourists in Takchi as well. However, the tourists will move from Takchi for Lapcha by a vehicle on Friday to observe Kailash Mansarovar.

Source: The Rising Nepal

