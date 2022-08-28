Kathmandu Valley Logs 102 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 102 New Cases

Aug. 28, 2022, 5:12 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 102 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2064 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 102 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 102 infections, Kathmandu district records 80 cases,20 in Lalitpur and 2 in Bhaktapur.

With 164 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 996,834

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 164 New Cases And 462 Recoveries And One Deaths
Aug 28, 2022
Civil Society Leaders Calls For Free And Fair Elections
Aug 28, 2022
Nepal Is Implementing Green Energy Policy: Minister Bhusal
Aug 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Western Parts Of Nepal
Aug 28, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 31 New Cases
Aug 27, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 164 New Cases And 462 Recoveries And One Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 31 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 65 New Cases And 396 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
India Reports 10,256 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 Covid Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 112 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 163 New Cases And 418 Recoveries And One Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Dalit Commission Is Working In Collaboration With Local Level: DEVRAJ BISHWOKARMA By Keshab Poudel Aug 28, 2022
Civil Society Leaders Calls For Free And Fair Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2022
Nepal Is Implementing Green Energy Policy: Minister Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2022
EC To Prepare Final Electoral Rolls By Agencies Aug 28, 2022
Russia Accuses Ukrainian Shelling Of Zaporozhye NPP By Agencies Aug 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Western Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75