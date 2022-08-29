COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 145 New Cases And 223 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 145 New Cases And 223 Recoveries

Aug. 29, 2022, 4:28 p.m.

With 145 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 996,979

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1525 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 145 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2486 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 81 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 3235 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 3086 patients are placed in home isolation and 149 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 44 are in ICU and 5 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 223 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 981,744 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,000.

