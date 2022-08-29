Pashupati Area Development Trust Banned TikTok Inside Pashupati

The Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) said it is banning TikTok in the Pashupati areas reports The Rising Nepal.

According to the daily, the trust would fine the devotees if they took photographs of the main temple of Pashupatinath and its premises in Teej and at other times.

The Trust will slap a fine of Rs. 2,100 for taking the picture of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, Rs. 1,100 for taking the picture of the main temple, and Rs. 500 for taking the picture on the main temple premises.

The Trust has made preparations to discourage people from taking pictures and posting them on social media and making TikTok after it witnessed a rise in such a trend in recent months.

However, visitors can take pictures freely at the core area and main entrance gate of the temple reports the daily.