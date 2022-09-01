Kathmandu Valley Logs 105 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 105 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1732 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 105 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 105 infections, Kathmandu district records 83 cases, 17 in Lalitpur and 5 in Bhaktapur.

With 180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,526