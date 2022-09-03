COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 92 New Cases, 339 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

With 92 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,752

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1381 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 92 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2156 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 108 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2642 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2494 patients are placed in home isolation and 148 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 39 are in ICU and 6 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 339 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 982,764 103ases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported 2 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's 3 COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,007.