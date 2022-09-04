Kathmandu Valley Logs 61 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1756 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 61 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 61 infections, Kathmandu district records 47 cases, 13 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 116 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,868