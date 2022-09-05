COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 122 New Cases And 206 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 122 New Cases And 206 Recoveries

Sept. 5, 2022, 4:28 p.m.

With 122 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,990

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1519 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 122 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2539 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 99 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2444 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2312 patients are placed in home isolation and 132 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 38 are in ICU and 3 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 206 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 983,539 ases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,007.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chief Of Indian Army General Pande Conferred Honorary Rank Of General Of Nepali Army
Sep 05, 2022
Japan Hands Over the Agricultural Processing Center
Sep 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 66 New Cases
Sep 05, 2022
President And Member Of France-Nepal Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of The French State Visits Nepal
Sep 05, 2022
Korean Government Supports To Establish Model Polytechnic In Bardibas
Sep 05, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 66 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 61 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 116 New Cases And 230 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 36 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 92 New Cases, 339 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 70 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Chief Of Indian Army General Pande Conferred Honorary Rank Of General Of Nepali Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2022
Japan Hands Over the Agricultural Processing Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2022
Indian Army Chief General Pande And CoAS General Sharma Held Talks By Agencies Sep 05, 2022
President And Member Of France-Nepal Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of The French State Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2022
Korean Government Supports To Establish Model Polytechnic In Bardibas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2022
FOREIGN POLICY For Pro-Nepal Pride By A Correspondent Sep 05, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75