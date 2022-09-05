COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 122 New Cases And 206 Recoveries

With 122 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 997,990

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1519 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 122 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2539 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 99 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2444 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2312 patients are placed in home isolation and 132 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 38 are in ICU and 3 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 206 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 983,539 ases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,007.