With 87 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998957.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1300 Real-Time Poly 87 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 3759 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 116 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2232 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2152 patients are placed in home isolation and 80 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 17 are in ICU and 1 are in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 126 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 974806 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,015.