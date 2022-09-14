COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases And 130 Recoveries

Sept. 14, 2022, 4:25 p.m.

With 89 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,046

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1955 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 89 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2129 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 30 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2191 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2119 patients are placed in home isolation and 72 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 19 are in ICU and 1 in ventilator.

Meanwhile,130 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 984,840 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,015

