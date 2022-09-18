COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 25 New Cases And 161Recoveries

With 25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,241

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1753 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 25 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1129 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 34 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1830 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1766 patients are placed in home isolation and 64are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 18 are in ICU.

Meanwhile,126 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985,395 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,016.