Kathmandu Valley Logs 41 New Cases

Sept. 19, 2022, 5:48 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2488 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 41 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 41 infections, Kathmandu district records 33 cases, 7 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 75 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999316.

