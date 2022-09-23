COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 53 New Case And 87 Recoveries

Sept. 23, 2022, 8:39 p.m.

With 59 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999506.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1830 Real-Time Poly 53 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2239 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 23 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1371 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1321patients are placed in home isolation and 49 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 10 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 87 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985119 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,016.

