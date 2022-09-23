India To Support The Construction Of National Police Academy

Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, and Bal Krishna Khand, Home Minister, Government of Nepal, jointly performed the Ground Breaking ceremony for the construction Nepal Police Academy at Kavrepalanchowk, Nepal.

The foundation stone of this project was laid by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Nepal Sushil Koirala during former’s visit to Nepal in November 2014. Being constructed under Government of India’s grant assistance at the cost of NRs. 1000 crores, the Nepal Police Academy project is one of the biggest grant projects that GoI is undertaking in Nepal. The event also coincides with India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence.

This Academy Campus will come up in an area of approx. 84 acre land with a total built-up area of approx. 1.10 lacs sqm. The buildings in the academy will be a perfect blend of local architecture with modern technologies. It will also incorporate green building features, energy efficiency measures, and sustainable development norms. The infrastructure will be equipped with modern facilities and once completed, this facility will provide state-of-the-art training infrastructure in a fully developed campus to the Nepal Police.

In his remarks during the event, Ambassador Srivastava expressed hope that implementing team of the NPA Project will be able to complete the work within the stipulated time with the cooperation and support from all. He also assured full support of the Government of India for successfully implementing the prestigious Project, another milestone in the close relationship between India and Nepal. Minister Khand, in his remarks, thanked the Government of India for this Project and continuous support from India under development partnership and bilateral cooperation.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that reflects the closeness of the people of both countries. The implementation of this Project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal.