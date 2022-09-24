COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 29 New Case, 118 Recoveries and One Death

With 29 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999535.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1234 Real-Time Poly 29persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2892 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 45 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1283 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1234 patients are placed in home isolation and 49 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 10 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 118 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985235 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,017.