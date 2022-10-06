Flash Floods Are Likely In Many Rivers In Western Nepal

Flood Forecasting Division, Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, issued a high alert for the possibility of flash floods asking people leaving in the river areas to take cautious approach.

According to a division, there are high chances of flash floods in the rivers and streaming flowing in Chitwan, Nawalparashi West, Kapilvastu, Rupadehi, Palpa, Gulmi, Pyuthan, Arghakachi, Dang and small rivers in Gandaki Province.

As rainfall continues, the Water level in West Rapti has already crossed the danger levels threatening the people living in Banke. Similarly, the water in the Narayani river has already crossed the danger level.