COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Case And 68 Recoveries

Oct. 7, 2022, 5:05 p.m.

With 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999860.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 496 Real-Time Poly 11 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 242 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 628 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 594 patients are placed in home isolation and 32 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 2 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 68 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985214 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

