2128 Candidates File Nominations For The House Of Representatives

Elections Commission has announced that 2128 candidates with 1937 male and 191 female have filed their nominations for the election of House of Representatives.
Similarly, 2845 filed the nominations for the election of provincial parliament with 2600 male and 191 female.
VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
