COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases And 29 Recoveries

Oct. 11, 2022, 3:19 p.m.

With 35 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,946

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 579 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 35 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1643 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 9 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 575 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 540 patients are placed in home isolation and 30 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 5 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 29 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987,353 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

