Nepal Army Rescued A Large Number Of People In Recent Flood And Landslides

Nepal Army Rescued a Large Number Of People In Recent Flood And Landslides

Oct. 11, 2022, 7:06 p.m.

Like with all the major floods and disasters in the past, Nepal Army was also been heavily involved in recent floods and disasters in Jumla, Banke, Bardia, Surkhet, Dang, Kailali and Kanchapur.

Chief District Officer Ramhari Sharma said it will take some days more to open the Kalikot section of the highway.

CDO Sharma said that 19 persons have gone missing in the incidents of flood and landslide following incessant rains in the district so far this year.

Nepal Army used its helicopter to safely rescue people in flood-affected areas. Nepal Army’s helicopter has rescued a number of people trapped in the landslides and brought them to district headquarter.

These people were killed in Jumla, Pyuthan, Salyan, Dhading, Jajarkot, Lamjung, and Dang districts, according to Dr. Dijan Bhattarai, Spokesperson and Under Secretary at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

In a total of 52 natural disaster cases that occurred in the 24 hours, five people have been injured. Among the total deceased, 12 were men and seven women. According to the NDRRMA update, the highest rainfall was measured in Dadeldhura with 120 mm in the last 24 hours. According to an update of the NDRRMA, out of 187 rain measuring stations of the Meteorological Forecasting Division, 144 stations recorded rainfall.

Over 15,000 people were affected by inundation in Nepalgunj

More than 8,000 households have been affected due to inundation caused by flash flood triggered by incessant rainfall in Banke district. Eight thousand seven hundred three households at eight local levels in the district have been directly affected due to flood and inundation, said Topendra Bahadur KC, Assistant Chief District Officer of Banke district.

Inundations and floods after continuous rains in Nepalgunj of Banke district displaced nearly 5,000 households.

Breaking all the records so far, when the big flood in the Rapti River entered the Tikulipur settlement in Rapti Sonari Rural Municipality 2,400 families were displaced, according to the Banke Disaster Management Committee. About 3,000 locals have been displaced in the village alone

Nepal Army river taining 4.JPG

Nepal Army rescue 3.jpg

Nepal Army rescue 2.jpg

Nepal Army helicopter in rescue .jpg

Nepal Army in flood 6.JPG

Nepal Army flood rescue .JPG

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases And 29 Recoveries
Oct 11, 2022
Italian Ambassador To Nepal Presented The Rome For Expo 2030 Roma
Oct 11, 2022
Nepal And Italy Sign MoU For Bilateral Consultations Mechanism
Oct 11, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall In Different Parts Of Nepal
Oct 11, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall In Sudurpaschim Provinces And Karnali
Oct 10, 2022

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

19 People Killed And Few Missing In Recently Landslides, Floods By Agencies 1 day, 22 hours ago
Nepal Army Is In Rescue Operation In Dang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago
Rain Continues To Create Havoc In Western Nepal, 140 houses inundated in Nawalparasi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
Flood Creates Havoc In Dang, Nepagunj, Kalali and Kanchanpur By Agencies 4 days, 14 hours ago
Three Killed In Landslide, Chandragiri Municipality Announces Rs 50,000 In Relief To Landslide Victims By Agencies 4 days, 14 hours ago
Flash Floods Are Likely In Many Rivers In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases And 29 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2022
Italian Ambassador To Nepal Presented The Rome For Expo 2030 Roma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2022
Nepal And Italy Sign MoU For Bilateral Consultations Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2022
Nepal To Formulate Hydrogen Energy Policy By Agencies Oct 11, 2022
Japan Lifts Most COVID Border Controls By Agencies Oct 11, 2022
Russia Faces Mounting Criticism Over Missile Assault By Agencies Oct 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75