Nepal-German Mart 22 Inaugurated

German Ambassador to Nepal Dr. Thomas Prinz Inaugurated A Two-day Nepal-German Mart 22 At The German Embassy Kathmandu/

The exhibition’s main objective is a business promotion between Nepal and Germany. It showcases products as well as the food and culture of Nepal and Germany. The exhibition is organized by the Nepal German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NGCCI) in cooperation with the German Embassy in Kathmandu.

After the inauguration, German Ambassador Dr. Prinz said, “Our aim is to continue the positive development in bilateral trade which was interrupted by 2 years of Covid.”

40 companies from Nepal and Germany are going to participate in the exhibition. There are stalls from companies representing hydropower, automobile and tourism sector along with stalls showcasing carpets, felts, handicrafts, etc. Nepali and German culinary stalls are also present in the exhibition. On 30 October, there will be a cultural dance program.

The goal of the exhibition is to create a networking platform between Nepal and Germany and contribute to bilateral economic relations. The exhibition is going to be held from 29th to 30th October 2022 at the German Embassy in physical form. It is also showcased in the virtual form at www.nepal-germanmart22.comfrom 29th October to 4th November 2022. Around 800 people are expected to participate in the physical exhibition and around 7000 people are expected to participate in the virtual exhibition.