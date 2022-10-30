COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Case And 34 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Case And 34 Recoveries

Oct. 30, 2022, 4:51 p.m.

With 9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000550.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 229 Real-Time Poly 9 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 855 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 11 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 552 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 548 patients are placed in home isolation and 4 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 34 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987979 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chhath Puja 2022 –Importance And Significance
Oct 30, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hill Areas And Fair In Rest
Oct 30, 2022
Nepal-German Mart 22 Inaugurated
Oct 29, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Case And 31 Recoveries
Oct 29, 2022
Eleventh NEUFF: Linking Culture Of Europe With Kathmandu And Karnali Province
Oct 29, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Case And 31 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Case And 29 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Case And 22 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Case And 35 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Case And 44 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 40 New Case And 43 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Tony Hagen, Helvetas, Record-Breaking Suspension Bridges In Parbat And Baglung By Keshab Poudel Oct 30, 2022
Chhath Puja 2022 –Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2022
149 Dead, 76 Injured In Seoul Halloween Stampede By Agencies Oct 30, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hill Areas And Fair In Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2022
Nepal-German Mart 22 Inaugurated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2022
Eleventh NEUFF: Linking Culture Of Europe With Kathmandu And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75