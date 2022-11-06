UN Climate Change Conference Starts In Egypt On Today

UN Climate Change Conference Starts In Egypt On Today

Nov. 6, 2022, 7:52 a.m.

The latest round of UN climate talks, COP27, is due to open in Egypt with more than 190 countries and territories taking part.

The conference will open at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Conference delegates are scheduled to discuss ways to accelerate plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, as well as financial and technological assistance to curb climate change damage.

During last year's meeting, delegates agreed that all participating parties would make collective efforts to keep rises in average worldwide temperatures to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

However, the UN Climate Change secretariat predicts a rise of about 2.5 degrees by the end of the 21st century, as long as participating parties retain their current reduction targets.

Concern over the impact of climate change has been growing as abnormal weather conditions have occurred around the globe, and the damage becomes more serious than before.

Pakistan was hit by large-scale floods earlier this year.

Japan recorded all-time high temperatures nationwide this summer.

But the G20 ministerial meeting on the environment and climate change held in August failed to adopt a joint statement.

The failure was attributed to the antagonism between Russia and Western countries that had deepened since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

COP27 will continue through November 18. A summit and ministerial meetings are also scheduled to be held during this round.

Agencies

Mountain-related Issues Is Nepal’s Main Agenda Of Nepal For COP27
Nov 06, 2022
Nepal-Sri Lanka Relations Historic: Sri Lankan PM
Nov 06, 2022
North Korea Fires 4 Short-range Ballistic Missiles
Nov 06, 2022
Dengue Toll Rises To 54, With 46,768 Infected
Nov 05, 2022
Over 500 Thousand Tourists Arrive In 10 Months
Nov 05, 2022

More on International

North Korea Fires 4 Short-range Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Chinese President Xi Meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
G7 Foreign Ministers Pledge Support For Ukraine, Warn About China Actions By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Japan, US Foreign Chiefs Condemn North Korea's Missile Launches By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Russians Rejoin Grain Deal By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
North Korean Missile Presumably Intermediate- Or Long-range Missile: South Korean Media By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Time & Tide By Hemang Dixit Nov 06, 2022
Mountain-related Issues Is Nepal’s Main Agenda Of Nepal For COP27 By Agencies Nov 06, 2022
Nepal-Sri Lanka Relations Historic: Sri Lankan PM By Agencies Nov 06, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2022
Dengue Toll Rises To 54, With 46,768 Infected By Agencies Nov 05, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Case And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75