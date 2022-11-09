Earthquake In Doti: Nepal Army Is In Rescue Operation, 200 Aftershocks So far

Nov. 9, 2022, 4:20 p.m.

As soon as the earthquake struck Doti Districts, Nepal Army is first to respond mobilizing its personal for rescue and rehabilitation. Nepal Army’s rescue mission has saved dozens of people buried by the debris of the destroyed house.

According to Nepal Army, its helicopter brought two seriously injured people for further treatment in Dhangadhi. Nepal Army continues its rescue mission providing support to Armed Police and Nepal Police as well.

According to him, the earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter with its epicenter at Khaptad National Park has recorded at 9: 07 pm last night and it was followed by two other subsequent shocks measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale at 9: 56 pm and 6.6 Richter scale at 2:12 am today with their epicenters at the National Park.

Over 200 aftershocks of the Doti earthquake that occurred on Tuesday night have been recorded so far, the Seismological Center, Surkhet said. An assistant technician at the Center Rajesh Sharma confirmed that over 200 aftershocks took place so far till 1 pm today.

Three earthquakes above 4 Richter scale took place with the epicenter at the same location in the past two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) in Doti district and they are followed by above 200 aftershocks, according to him.

At least six people were killed, and six others injured when the 6.6 magnitude earthquake, one of the three quakes, hit the district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Although details of other losses in the disaster are yet to come by, a great deal of losses is expected. Details of the losses in the disaster are yet to be ascertained, said the district police office.

"We have contacted all police units across the district for details of the losses. We are contacting and inquiring local people's representatives in this regard," said Inspector Lokraj Joshi, also the police officer's spokesperson. The building for the agriculture section in Patan Municipality has got cracks due to the quake, said Mahesh Awasthi, the agriculture section chief. Similarly, houses in Dasharathchandra Municipality-1 have got cracks as well, said a local resident Mahesh Bhatta.

Meanwhile, the Center has urged all people of the province to remain alert in the aftermath of the quakes.

