COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 26 Recoveries

Nov. 11, 2022, 3:20 p.m.

With 9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,784

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 731 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 9 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 608 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 1 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 546 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 540 patients are placed in home isolation and 6 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,26 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,219 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

