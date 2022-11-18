COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 17 Recoveries

Nov. 18, 2022, 3:03 p.m.

With 8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,846

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 778 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Currently, there are 444 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 434 patients are placed in home isolation and 10 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,17 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,383 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

