COP27 Extended For A Day

COP27 Extended For A Day

Nov. 19, 2022, 8:16 a.m.

Two weeks of talks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt are set to drag on for at least one more day. Consensus on carbon emissions and compensation are still a long way off.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "The world is watching and there's a simple message to all of us: Stand and deliver. Deliver the kind of meaningful climate action that people and planet so desperately need."

The summit was scheduled to finish on Friday, but negotiations have stalled on a proposal to provide financial assistance to countries impacted by climate-related disasters.

Agencies

EC To Announce FPTP Results Within Three Days
Nov 18, 2022
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Meets Chinese President Xi
Nov 18, 2022
Election Commission Orders Government To Arrange Robust Election Eecurity
Nov 17, 2022
North Korea Fired Another Ballistic Missile
Nov 17, 2022
US Republicans Win Back House
Nov 17, 2022

More on Enviornment

COP27: Nepal Supports A Loss And Damage Finance Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Developed And Developing Nations At Difficult Negotiations Over Emission Reduction Efforts By Agencies 6 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal Government Is Preparing To Declare 'Climate Emergency' By Agencies 2 months ago
Wildlife Poaching: Chitwan National Park Records 37 Rhino Deaths In A Year By Agencies 4 months ago
Popular Bollywood Singer KK Passes Away At The Age Of 53 By Agencies 5 months, 3 weeks ago
Mount Everest's Highest Glacier Melting Rapidly: Study By Agencies 9 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

GEOC Plays Important Roles To Hold Free And Fair Elections: CEC Thapliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2022
Vivaha Panchami 2022: Preparation Is Underway In Janakpurdham By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2022
NEA Exported Rs.10.38 Billion Worth Of Electricity To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2022
North Korea Says It Successfully Launched Hwasong-17 ICBM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Gandaki and Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2022
Ambassador Dr. Subedi Paid A Courtesy Call To Japanese State Minister Takei Shunsuke By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75