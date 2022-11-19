COP27 Extended For A Day

Two weeks of talks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt are set to drag on for at least one more day. Consensus on carbon emissions and compensation are still a long way off.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "The world is watching and there's a simple message to all of us: Stand and deliver. Deliver the kind of meaningful climate action that people and planet so desperately need."

The summit was scheduled to finish on Friday, but negotiations have stalled on a proposal to provide financial assistance to countries impacted by climate-related disasters.