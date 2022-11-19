North Korea Says It Successfully Launched Hwasong-17 ICBM

North Korea has announced that Friday's launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile was successful.

The Saturday-edition of the country's ruling Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reports that the ICBM, the Hwasong-17, was test-fired from an airport near Pyongyang. It said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was at the airport to oversee the launch.

The newspaper says the missile reached an altitude of 6,040.9 kilometers. It says the missile flew for one hour, eight minutes, and 55 seconds over a distance of 999.2 kilometers before splashing into an intended area in the high seas to the east of the Korean Peninsula.

The paper shows a photo of a missile rising into the sky from a 22-wheeled mobile launch pad, spewing flames.

Kim has condemned so-called extended deterrence, in which US nuclear and other military capabilities are used as deterrence to protect its allies.

He said if the country's enemies continue to pose a threat, his party and government "will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation." His remarks are seen as a response to joint military drills carried out by Washington and Seoul.