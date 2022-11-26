RPP Leader Bohara Wins HoR Seat From Rupandehi-3, Defeating Home Minister Khad

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has won the election to the House of Representatives from Rupandehi-3.
RPP leader Dipak Bohara of the RPP received 36648 votes defeating home minister Bal Krishna Khad..
Bohara’s closest rival Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand garnered 34006 votes, according to the District Election Office..
