Subash Nembang Elected From Ilam-2

Subash Nembang Elected From Ilam-2

Nov. 27, 2022, 8:35 a.m.

In a neck to neck completion, Former Speaker And Leader of CPN-UML Subhash Chandra Nembang has been elected From Ilam-2 for the House of Representatives defeating his rivals in merely 122 votes.

Former speaker Nembang is a longest serving speaker of the House of Representatives. The current constitution is passed by Constituent Assembly when he was speaker.

He was accused for maneuvering to declare Nepal as a secular state converting from Hindu state.

CPN-UML leader Nembang received 30020 votes defeating NC candidate Dambar Bahadur Khadka who secured 29906 votes. Nembang also elected from this constituency since 2064.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Nov 27, 2022
RPP Leader Bohara Wins HoR Seat From Rupandehi-3, Defeating Home Minister Khad
Nov 26, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 29 Recoveries
Nov 26, 2022
Senior NC Leader Arjun Narshing KC Elected Member of HoR from Nuwakot 3
Nov 26, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Nov 26, 2022

More on Politics

RPP Leader Bohara Wins HoR Seat From Rupandehi-3, Defeating Home Minister Khad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 23 minutes ago
Senior NC Leader Arjun Narshing KC Elected Member of HoR from Nuwakot 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
UML, NC, Rastriya Swatantra. Maoist Center And RPP In Top Five In PR System By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago
Dr. Shekhar Koirala Wins HoR Seat From Morang-6 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Pro-constitutional Monarchist RPP Leader Lingden Defeated Pro-Republican Sitautla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
RPP's Deepak Bahadur Singh Wins HoR Election In Makwanpur-1 By Agencies 2 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Rs. 37 Billion Pledged Under Foreign Loans, Grants Not Received By Agencies Nov 27, 2022
World Cup Football 2022: Argentina Beats Mexico By 2-0 By Agencies Nov 27, 2022
European leaders visit Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine By Agencies Nov 27, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2022
An Overture Filled with Confusion By Dr. K. Uprety Nov 27, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 29 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75