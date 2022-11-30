Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin Passes Away

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin Passes Away

Nov. 30, 2022, 5:35 p.m.

Jiang Zemin passed away due to leukaemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 96, it was announced on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China (PRC), the State Council of the PRC, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and the Central Military Commissions of the CPC and the PRC.

It was announced in a letter addressing the whole Party, the entire military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups report Xinhua.

