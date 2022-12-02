COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 06 Positive Cases And 23 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 06 Positive Cases And 23 Recoveries

Dec. 2, 2022, 4:44 p.m.

With 06 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,900.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 421 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 06 were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

In 477antigen tests, no person infected positive.

Currently, there are 139 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 133 patients are placed in home isolation and 6 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 23 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,742 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Wins "The Banker" "Bank Of The Year 2022" Award
Dec 02, 2022
New Data On Nepal PLHIV Stigma Index 2.0 Indicates The Need To Create Arespectful And Equal Environment For PLHIVs In Community And Workplace
Dec 02, 2022
16 Day Of Activism Against Gender Based Violence
Dec 02, 2022
JICA To Support Program For Elevating International Migrants
Dec 02, 2022
HIV Infection Fell By 84 Percent In Nepa
Dec 02, 2022

More on Health

HIV Infection Fell By 84 Percent In Nepa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 55 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 05 Positive Cases And 24 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 04 Positive Cases And 30 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1 New Cases And 35 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 34 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Cases And 38 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

NIBL Wins "The Banker" "Bank Of The Year 2022" Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022
New Data On Nepal PLHIV Stigma Index 2.0 Indicates The Need To Create Arespectful And Equal Environment For PLHIVs In Community And Workplace By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022
16 Day Of Activism Against Gender Based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022
JICA To Support Program For Elevating International Migrants By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022
World Cup 2022: Japan Defeats Spain, Enter Into Knockout Stage By Agencies Dec 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75