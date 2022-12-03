NEA MD Ghising Inaugurated EV Nepal Expo

NEA MD Ghising Inaugurated EV Nepal Expo

Dec. 3, 2022, 8:31 a.m.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising inaugurated Electric Vehicle Expo in Kathmandu amid a function recently. Participated by various producers of EVs, MD Ghising urged importer to import more electric vehicles and increase internal consumption.

He said that NEA will provide all necessary support to establish charging stations all over Nepal. MD Ghising said that electricity is much cheaper and clean as well. After the inauguration, MD Ghising also inspected the stalls and enquired about the product.

At the expo electric cars, scooters, motorcycles, cycles, busses, tractors, cargo loaders, rikshaws, charging stations and batteries among others were exhibited.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

