COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 06 Positive Cases And 19 Recoveries

Dec. 5, 2022, 5:11 p.m.

With 03 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,909.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 454 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 06 were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

In 934 antigen tests, no person infected positive.

Currently, there are 108 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 105patients are placed in home isolation and 3 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 19 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,782 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019

