Russia Continues Intense Offensive In Parts Of Ukraine, Inflicting Casualties

Russia continues its intense offensive in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine, inflicting casualties in those areas.

In the east, heavy fighting is taking place as Russian troops are trying to take control of Bakhmut, one of Ukraine's strongholds in the Donetsk region.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a social media post on Sunday that one person was killed in the fighting.

In the south, Russia continued its attacks toward the western side of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

The Kherson governor said Russia shelled the territory 46 times on Saturday alone. The governor said one person was killed and two others were injured.

Meanwhile, a video posted on social media purportedly showed that some Ukrainian troops have reached the Russian-controlled eastern side of the Dnipro River.

The Institute for the Study of War, a US think tank, said if the information is confirmed, this could "open avenues for Ukrainian forces to begin to operate on the east bank."