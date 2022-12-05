Russia Continues Intense Offensive In Parts Of Ukraine, Inflicting Casualties

Russia Continues Intense Offensive In Parts Of Ukraine, Inflicting Casualties

Dec. 5, 2022, 7:32 a.m.

Russia continues its intense offensive in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine, inflicting casualties in those areas.

In the east, heavy fighting is taking place as Russian troops are trying to take control of Bakhmut, one of Ukraine's strongholds in the Donetsk region.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a social media post on Sunday that one person was killed in the fighting.

In the south, Russia continued its attacks toward the western side of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

The Kherson governor said Russia shelled the territory 46 times on Saturday alone. The governor said one person was killed and two others were injured.

Meanwhile, a video posted on social media purportedly showed that some Ukrainian troops have reached the Russian-controlled eastern side of the Dnipro River.

The Institute for the Study of War, a US think tank, said if the information is confirmed, this could "open avenues for Ukrainian forces to begin to operate on the east bank."

Agencies

Election Commission Calls Poll Candidates To Submit Expense Details Within 35 Days
Dec 05, 2022
OPEC+ Maintains Output Targets Ahead Of Western Sanctions On Russian Crude
Dec 05, 2022
Dhanraj Gurung Elected HoR Member From Syangja-2
Dec 04, 2022
World Cup 2022: Argentina Defeats Australia, Will Play Netherlands In Quarterfinals
Dec 04, 2022
Ukraine’s 15 Million People Vave Fled Since Russian Invasion Began: UNHCR
Dec 04, 2022

More on International

OPEC+ Maintains Output Targets Ahead Of Western Sanctions On Russian Crude By Agencies 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
Ukraine’s 15 Million People Vave Fled Since Russian Invasion Began: UNHCR By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Ukrainians Face Widespread Blackouts By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
China Partially Lifts Lockdown In Southern City of Guangzhou After Protests By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin Passes Away By Agencies 4 days, 19 hours ago
NATO Accuses Putin Of Weaponizing Cold By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Maoist Candidate Ganesh Karki Elected For HoR Member From Dolkha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2022
France Beat Poland Reach quarter-final To Face England By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2022
Election Commission Calls Poll Candidates To Submit Expense Details Within 35 Days By Agencies Dec 05, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Gandaki And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 19 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2022
Encouraging Electric Vehicle Use In Nepal By Hari Prasad Shrestha Dec 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75