Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya Submitted Elections Results of HoR

Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya Submitted Elections Results of HoR

Dec. 15, 2022, 12:12 p.m.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya submitted its report with election results of the House of Representatives (HoR) members to the President, Bidhya Devi Bhandari at Presidential Office Maharajgunj.

The EC submitted the results of both the first-past-the-post (FPTP) and proportional representation (PR) electoral systems.

The EC had published the final results of the HoR and Province Assembly members with the announcement of results of PR electoral system on Wednesday.

There is a provision that the EC should submit the final results of the HoR elections to the President and province assembly member elections to the concerned Province Chiefs within seven days of the announcement of the election results.

Likewise, the reports with results of province assembly members would be submitted to the concerned province chiefs on December17, the EC source said.

The name list of elected HoR and PA members would be published in the national gazette after submission of the reports to the President and Province Chiefs.

As per the election results report prepared by the EC, a total of 825 individuals including 275 members in the HoR and 550 members in the Province Assemblies were elected from the November 20 elections.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Urgent Action Needed In South Asia to Curb Deadly Air Pollution
Dec 15, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki, Lumbini And Bagmati Province
Dec 15, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02 Positive Cases And 10 Recoveries
Dec 14, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Bagmati, Province 1And Gandaki Province
Dec 14, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 02 New Cases And 10 Recoveries
Dec 13, 2022

More on News

NEA Constructed A Substation In Ghiring Of Tanahu District By Agencies 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
Writ Petition Filed At SC Demanding To Vacate Lamichhane's Post By Agencies 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
Chief Justice Cholendra SJB Rana Retired By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Japanese Assistance For A New Health Post In Kavrepalanchok District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Millions Of Liters Water Wastes In Kathmandu Due To Mishandling Of KUKL By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Voters Invalid Reached 5.06 Percent By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Urgent Action Needed In South Asia to Curb Deadly Air Pollution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2022
Election Commission Announces Final Results Of November 20 Election By Agencies Dec 15, 2022
France Beats Morocco By 2-0 To Face Argentina In the World Cup 2022 Final By Agencies Dec 15, 2022
Russian Attacks Continue On Kyiv And Southern Ukraine By Agencies Dec 15, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki, Lumbini And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02 Positive Cases And 10 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75