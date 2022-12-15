Russian Attacks Continue On Kyiv And Southern Ukraine

Russian Attacks Continue On Kyiv And Southern Ukraine

Dec. 15, 2022, 7:37 a.m.

Ukraine's capital Kyiv and Kherson in the southern part of the country continue to be targeted for attacks, apparently by Russian forces.

Explosions were reported in central Kyiv early Wednesday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed in a video on social media that terrorists had attacked with 13 Iranian-made drones.

All the drones were reportedly shot down, but authorities say five buildings in the city were damaged by falling wreckage and debris.

Presidential office deputy head Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Wednesday the regional government building in Kherson was damaged by Russian shelling. Ukraine forces recaptured the city last month.

No injuries were reported in the attack, but Russian forces have been shelling areas west of the Dnipro River, including Kherson, even after their withdrawal.

The Kherson region's governor revealed on social media that work to restore energy-related facilities has been hindered by repeated shelling, and that the heating system has stopped in parts of Kherson city.

The International Atomic Energy Agency stated on Tuesday that Director General Rafael Grossi and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal agreed to establish a continuous presence of nuclear safety and security experts at all of Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

Grossi said the agreement is especially important at a time when Ukraine's energy infrastructure is facing unprecedented challenges in the middle of winter.

Meanwhile, Russia's presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggested that fighting would continue through the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Asked by reporters whether the Kremlin is considering a Christmas ceasefire, Peskov said, "No such offers have been received from anybody. This topic is not on the agenda."

Agencies

France Beats Morocco By 2-0 To Face Argentina In the World Cup 2022 Final
Dec 15, 2022
Writ Petition Filed At SC Demanding To Vacate Lamichhane's Post
Dec 15, 2022
Chief Justice Cholendra SJB Rana Retired
Dec 14, 2022
Donors Pledge 1 Billion Euros To Help Ukrainians Survive Winter
Dec 14, 2022
Argentina Defeats Croatia To Reach The World Cup Final
Dec 14, 2022

More on International

Donors Pledge 1 Billion Euros To Help Ukrainians Survive Winter By Agencies 23 hours, 50 minutes ago
G7 Leaders Shore Up Support For Ukraine By Agencies 2 days ago
Heavy Fighting, Blackouts Continue In Southern Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
Twitter To Relaunch Account Verification Service By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
Russia Attacks Energy Facilities In Southern Ukraine By Agencies 4 days ago
Putin Warns The Risk Of Nuclear War By Agencies 5 days ago

The Latest

France Beats Morocco By 2-0 To Face Argentina In the World Cup 2022 Final By Agencies Dec 15, 2022
Writ Petition Filed At SC Demanding To Vacate Lamichhane's Post By Agencies Dec 15, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki, Lumbini And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02 Positive Cases And 10 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2022
Chief Justice Cholendra SJB Rana Retired By Agencies Dec 14, 2022
Argentina Defeats Croatia To Reach The World Cup Final By Agencies Dec 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75