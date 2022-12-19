132 kV Sunwal Substation Improves Power Supply In Parasi Area

Sunwal 132 kV substation constructed in Sunwal Municipality-7 of Nawalparasi (Bardghat Susta West) has come into operation. The 132 kV substation was constructed for supplying sufficient, reliable and qualitative electricity to the locals and industries operating in the Parasi area and opening in the future.

The East-West 132 kV transmission line currently in operation has an entry (loop in) and an exit (loop out) at Sunwal substation. Electricity is supplied to Sunwal substation from this 132 kV line, according to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). With the operation of the substation, the steel, cement and other industries operating in that area and the local consumers have got sufficient, reliable and quality power supply.

Managing Director of NEA Kul Man Ghising said that Sunwal substation is the backbone for power supply to large industries like cement and steel and local consumers in Parasi area.

"Currently, while supplying power from Butwal substation through long and low capacity 33 kV lines, consumers of Sunwal and Parasi areas were filing complaints such as not getting enough electricity, voltage problems and frequent tripping, Butwal substation was also overloaded to the point of not being able to bear the demand," he said.

"With the operation of Sunwal substation, the pressure of Butwal substation has decreased, the power supply in Sunwal and Parasi areas has become reliable and qualitative, consumers will get as much electricity as they demand, and technical leakage will also decrease."

In the substation, there are two power transformers of 132/33, 63 MV and one power transformer of 132/11 kV, 22.5 MV. Out of the seven feeders of 33 kV that are taken out from the substation for local power supply, three have been brought into operation.

Nabaraj Ojha, director of Lumbini regional office of the Authority, said that the power supply was given to the Sarbottam Cement and Parasi market area from one of the three feeders of 33 kV, Palpa Cement and Shitalnagar substation of Rupandehi and Laxmi Steel from the other.

At present, about 20 megawatts of electricity is being supplied to that area from Sunwal substation. Sunwal substation has been constructed with a budget of around Rs. 690 million received through the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply for the management of electricity supply in the industrial corridor.