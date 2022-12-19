Sunday's Missile Launch Test For Spy Satellites: North Korea Media

North Korean media have reported Sunday's ballistic missile launch as part of the development of spy satellites.

The media reported on Monday that the National Aerospace Development Administration, or NADA, "conducted an important final-stage test for the development of reconnaissance satellites at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on December 18."

The reported test is widely viewed as referring to the launch of two ballistic missiles that North Korea carried out on Sunday.

South Korea says the North fired two medium-range ballistic missiles that apparently landed in the Sea of Japan.

The North Korean media also reported that NADA plans to "finish the preparations for the first military reconnaissance satellite by April, 2023."