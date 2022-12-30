Nepal, India 16th Edition Of Surya Kiran Joint Military Training Exercise Concluded

Nepal, India 16th Edition Of Surya Kiran Joint Military Training Exercise Concluded

Dec. 30, 2022, 8:31 a.m.

Nepal and India successfully concluded the 16th edition of the joint military

Nepal India army concluded exercise 1.JPG

training exercise 'Surya Kiran. The exercise started ' from December 16 to cement the friendship between the two armies.

Indian Army contingent reached Nepal to participate in the 16th Edition of India-Nepal joint training exercise Surya Kiran .

The 16th edition of Indo-Nepal joint training exercise "Surya Kiran-XVI" between India and Nepal was conducted at Nepal Army Battle School, Saljhandi (Nepal), from December 16–29, 2022, read the Ministry of Defence press release.

"Indian Army contingent reached Nepal to participate in the 16th edition of India-Nepal joint training exercise Surya Kiran 2022. The exercise aims to share experience gained by both armies in counter-terrorism and disaster relief operations," tweeted the Indian Army.

The annual exercise Surya Kiran is held between India and Nepal with the goal of improving interoperability in jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, as well as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR under the UN mandate.

"Nepal Army soldiers of the Shree Bhawani Baksh Battalion and Indian Army soldiers from the 5 GR will be participating in the exercise. The two armies, through these contingents, shall be sharing the experiences gained during the conduct of various counter-insurgency operations over the years in their respective countries," added the release.

"Indian Army troops arrived today in Saljhandi, Nepal, for the 16th Joint India-Nepal Military Ex #SURYAKIRAN. The exercises are a paragon for the exchange of professional experience and cementing the friendship between two armies," tweeted the Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

The joint exercise focused on the evolution of combined drills for the planning and conduct of tactical operations at the unit level in counter-terrorism operations and disaster response mechanisms in general, as well as the role of armed forces in the management of disasters.

During the exercise, participants trained together to develop inter-operability and share their experience, including counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations as well as humanitarian relief operations.

The joint military exercise enhanced the level of defence cooperation, which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations, said the release.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAWTEE Organizes Workshop On Trade Policy And Economic Diplomacy in Federal Nepal
Dec 30, 2022
India Is Ready To Work Together With Nepal Government
Dec 30, 2022
Russia Launches Massive Missile Barrage Across Ukraine
Dec 30, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At A Few Places Of High Mountainous Region
Dec 30, 2022
COVID-19: Omicron BF.7 Not That Worrisome
Dec 29, 2022

More on News

SAWTEE Organizes Workshop On Trade Policy And Economic Diplomacy in Federal Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
India Is Ready To Work Together With Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
US Ambassador Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda By Agencies 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
Chinese Team Arrived To Conduct Feasibility Study Of Nepal-China Coss-border Railway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Sapkota And Bhandari promoted To Major General Of Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
169 Lawmakers Support Chair Prachanda On Prime Ministerial Bid By Agencies 4 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Where Is Money For The Climate Loss And Damagefund? By Katak Malla Dec 30, 2022
Russia Launches Massive Missile Barrage Across Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
Brazil Soccer Legend Pele Dies At 82 By Agencies Dec 30, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At A Few Places Of High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
COVID-19: Omicron BF.7 Not That Worrisome By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 29, 2022
PM Prachanda Stresses The Need To Improving Economy By Agencies Dec 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75