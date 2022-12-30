Nepal, India 16th Edition Of Surya Kiran Joint Military Training Exercise Concluded

Nepal and India successfully concluded the 16th edition of the joint military

training exercise 'Surya Kiran. The exercise started ' from December 16 to cement the friendship between the two armies.

The 16th edition of Indo-Nepal joint training exercise "Surya Kiran-XVI" between India and Nepal was conducted at Nepal Army Battle School, Saljhandi (Nepal), from December 16–29, 2022, read the Ministry of Defence press release.

The annual exercise Surya Kiran is held between India and Nepal with the goal of improving interoperability in jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, as well as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR under the UN mandate.

"Nepal Army soldiers of the Shree Bhawani Baksh Battalion and Indian Army soldiers from the 5 GR will be participating in the exercise. The two armies, through these contingents, shall be sharing the experiences gained during the conduct of various counter-insurgency operations over the years in their respective countries," added the release.

The joint exercise focused on the evolution of combined drills for the planning and conduct of tactical operations at the unit level in counter-terrorism operations and disaster response mechanisms in general, as well as the role of armed forces in the management of disasters.

The joint military exercise enhanced the level of defence cooperation, which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations, said the release.