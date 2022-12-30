Russia Launches Massive Missile Barrage Across Ukraine

Russia Launches Massive Missile Barrage Across Ukraine

Dec. 30, 2022, 7:51 a.m.

Russian forces have unleashed another large-scale missile barrage at energy infrastructure and other targets across Ukraine, causing casualties and severely disrupting daily life amid the bitter winter cold.

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said his forces shot down 54 out of 69 cruise missiles fired by Russia from air and sea at energy facilities in Ukraine on Thursday.

The governor of the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine said two people were killed in the attack. The mayor of Kyiv said three people were wounded, including a 14-year-old girl, and that missile fragments damaged houses and a playground.

Energy infrastructure in the southern region of Odesa suffered damage, while a massive blackout occurred in the western region of Lviv.

Meanwhile, the defense ministry of Russia's ally, Belarus, said on Thursday that its forces had intercepted a surface-to-air missile from Ukraine and that the wreckage came down in Belarus' southwestern region of Brest.

Belarus' state-run news agency says there have been no reports of casualties. It says foreign ministry officials summoned Ukraine's ambassador to Belarus to lodge a strong protest and demand Kyiv conduct a thorough investigation into the missile launch.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal, India 16th Edition Of Surya Kiran Joint Military Training Exercise Concluded
Dec 30, 2022
SAWTEE Organizes Workshop On Trade Policy And Economic Diplomacy in Federal Nepal
Dec 30, 2022
India Is Ready To Work Together With Nepal Government
Dec 30, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At A Few Places Of High Mountainous Region
Dec 30, 2022
COVID-19: Omicron BF.7 Not That Worrisome
Dec 29, 2022

More on International

Fighting Appears To Intensify In Ukraine's Luhansk Region By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Russia Bans Export Of Crude Oil Hitting Back At Crude Oil Price Cap By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
China To Lift Quarantine For Inbound Travelers By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Ukraine Orthodox Churches Hold Christmas Mass On 25th In Break With Russia By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Taliban Order NGOs In Afghanistan To Suspend Female Employees By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Russian Attacks On Kherson Leave At Least Seven Dead By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal, India 16th Edition Of Surya Kiran Joint Military Training Exercise Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
SAWTEE Organizes Workshop On Trade Policy And Economic Diplomacy in Federal Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
Where Is Money For The Climate Loss And Damagefund? By Katak Malla Dec 30, 2022
India Is Ready To Work Together With Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
US Ambassador Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda By Agencies Dec 30, 2022
Brazil Soccer Legend Pele Dies At 82 By Agencies Dec 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75