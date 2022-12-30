Tamu Losar 2022: Important And Significant

Tamu Losar 2022: Important And Significant

Dec. 30, 2022, 4:52 p.m.

The Tamu, or Gurung, people of central Nepal celebrate their new year annually on the public holiday called “Tamu Losar”. This is a time of great family gatherings, feasts, and joyful cultural events. The holiday is based on local calendar systems but tends to fall near the end of December, not far from Gregorian New Year’s Day.

The major celebration takes place in Kathmandu and surrounding cities and villages on or near 30 December, which is the fifteenth day of the month “Poush” on the Gurung Calendar. This date is considered to mark the end of winter and the beginning of spring in Nepal.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda attended the function at the Tundikhel and addressed the function.

PM has wished happiness, peace, good health, long life and progress to all Nepalis at home and abroad on the occasion of Tamu Lhosar festival.

Tamu Lhosar is the biggest festival of the Gurung community and is marked with much fanfare across the country, especially Kathmandu, Lamjung, Gorkha, Tanahu, Manang, Syangja, Kaski, and Parbat districts of the country.

In his message, he has said that protection, promotion and development of lingual, cultural and other diversities in the country was the common responsibility of the state and entire Nepalis.

The main cultural events include colourful parades, songs and dance, exhibitions of humour and skills, and the consumption of delicious festive foods like rice-flour donuts and “achaar”, a kind of hot and spicy pickle. Food stalls line the streets in Kathmandu and other localities for three days on end, and everyone gets a taste of traditional dishes from around various regions and from different families.

Many continue to celebrate for a full week at home, even when the official events have ended, and it is common to stay up and outside each day till the stars can be seen in the night sky.

